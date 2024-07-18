Political commentator and former Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs died at the age of 78 on Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that Dobbs had passed away and described him as being a “truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent.”

“The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away – A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent,” Trump wrote in his post. “He understood the World, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others.”

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/112809244857326984

The former president added that “Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country.”

“Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family,” Trump added. “He will be greatly missed!”

In February, Fox News was reported to have canceled Dobb’s Lou Dobbs Tonight, which was airing twice at night at 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. Eastern time.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the cancelation of Dobb’s show came after Smartmatic, a voting technology company, had “filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit against Fox News and hosts such as Dobbs, Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro, and Maria Bartiromo,” adding:

“The sudden development comes after voting systems company Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit against Fox News and hosts Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro, and Maria Bartiromo. Smartmatic alleges that the network broadcasted falsehoods about the company that caused both financial and reputational damage. Dominion Voting Systems, another voting software system, recently sued Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell for $1.3 billion over their voter fraud claims.”