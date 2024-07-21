MAGA Inc. Super PAC: Kamala Harris ‘Covered Up’ Joe Biden’s ‘Mental Decline’

Pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. said Sunday that Vice President Kamala Harris “covered up” President Joe Biden’s “mental decline.”

MAGA Inc. wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Kamala was in on it. She covered up Joe’s obvious mental decline. Kamala knew Joe couldn’t do the job, so she did it. Look what she got done: a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American Dream dead.”

The group also shared a video clip of Harris saying, “Our president is in good shape, good health, tireless, vibrant, and I have no doubt about the work that we have done.”

A narrator for the video said, “They know Kamala owns this failed record.”

Former President Donald Trump wrote on Sunday:

Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t — And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

“Joe Biden’s time in elected office is far past its expiration date. Biden’s three-and-a-half-year tenure in the White House has brought Americans crushing inflation, an abysmal foreign policy record, and a vastly unchecked expansion of the administrative state,” Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) said in a statement. “Americans are ready for new leadership, not more of the same from Democrats — regardless of who they now scramble to nominate.”

He added, “Further, if Joe Biden isn’t fit enough to serve as a candidate after the primary, he isn’t fit to serve as president now,”