Anti-Israel protesters gathered outside of the hotel that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is staying at in Washington, DC, projecting a “wanted” sign with his face onto the building.

Video footage posted to X showed Palestinian protesters gathered outside of the Watergate Hotel, chanting, “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free.”

A sign that read, “WANTED: ARREST WAR CRIMINAL NETANYAHU,” with Netanyahu’s face was projected onto the outside walls of the hotel.

Outside the Watergate Hotel in Washington DC. Apparently Netanyahu shifted rooms… pic.twitter.com/KxR6SnFrgj — Greg J Stoker (@gregjstoker) July 24, 2024

The protesters gathered outside of the Watergate Hotel hours after anti-Israel protesters gathered in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building to protest Netanyahu’s speech before Congress at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

In June, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) signed a letter inviting Netanyahu to speak before a joint meeting of members of the United States House and Senate.

Since then, several lawmakers, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), have stated that they will “not attend” the speech given by “war criminal” Netanyahu.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate President Pro-Tempore Patty Murray (D-WA) have also reportedly refused to attend Netanyahu’s speech.

Netanyahu’s speech comes as he has received mounting criticism over Israel’s ongoing military offensive operation in Gaza.

After Hamas terrorists launched a land, sea, and air invasion of Israel, murdering 1,200 people and taking over 250 people as hostages, Israel responded by announcing a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip and launched a military offensive operation to destroy Hamas.

Law enforcement officials have been preparing for thousands of anti-Israel protesters to arrive in the nation’s capital in protest of Netanyahu’s speech, according to NBC News.

Among those expected to protest Netanyahu’s speech and arrival in D.C. are staffers for members of Congress.

In June, several sources told Axios that several House Democrats were talking about holding counter-programming in protest of Netanyahu’s speech.