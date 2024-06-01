House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was invited to speak before the United States Congress and Senate in a joint meeting.

Johnson announced on Friday that he was “honored” to invite Netanyahu to “address a joint meeting of Congress.”

In a letter addressed to Netanyahu, Johnson wrote that “last year” Congress had proudly hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog to visit Washington, D.C., and that Netanyahu was invited to speak before a “Joint Meeting of Congress.”

The letter was signed by Johnson, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

“Last year, Congress was proud to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Washington to celebrate 75 years of friendship and partnership between our two democracies,” the letter began. “Less than three months later, the horrific attacks of October 7th shocked the world and forced your nation into a fight for its very existence. We join the State of Israel in your struggle against terror, especially as Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens captive and its leaders jeopardize regional stability.”

I am honored to invite Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to address a joint meeting of Congress.

“For this reason, on behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, we would like to invite you to address a Joint Meeting of Congress,” the letter added.

The letter comes as several officials within the Democrat Party have sharply criticized Netanyahu for Israel’s ongoing offensive attack in the Hamas-controlled territory of Gaza.

Hamas terrorists launched a land, sea, and air invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023, leaving 1,200 people murdered and more than 250 people taken as hostages.

In response to Hamas’s attack, Israel announced a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, launching a military offensive operation to destroy Hamas.

Schumer has previously called for Israel to hold new elections to replace Netanyahu, adding that Netanyahu had “lost his way.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) responded to the news that Netanyahu had been invited to speak before Congress by describing him as a “war criminal” and stating he would not be in attendance.

Most recently, President Joe Biden, who has received criticism regarding his support for Israel in the ongoing war against Hamas, revealed a plan to end the war in Gaza.

Biden revealed that his proposed plan involved three phases. The first phase would begin with a six-week ceasefire, during which time Israel and Hamas would discuss a more permanent ceasefire. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would also leave the populated areas in Gaza during the first phase.

Under Biden’s proposed plan, hostages still held captive by Hamas would also be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.