Dave McCormick Campaign Memo: Kamala Harris’s ‘Liberal Policies’ a ‘Toxic Brand’ for Bob Casey

A memo crafted by Dave McCormick’s campaign to win the Pennsylvania Senate seat said that presumptive presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ “liberal policies” are a “toxic brand” for Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA).

Mark Harris, a strategist for McCormick’s Senate campaign to oust Casey this November, found that Harris and her backing of “San Francisco liberal policies is a toxic brand for Pennsylvania Democrats including weak Bob Casey.”

Harris added that Harris’s image is “in a worse position among key groups in the election than Biden’s was.”

He added, “This campaign is a choice between a Harris-Casey agenda that is weak on crime, soft on the border, and liberal on everything.”

McCormick’s campaign released an ad on Tuesday that reveals how Casey has backed Harris and subsequently her radical policies:

The McCormick memo also details how Casey has supported Harris’s policies, including:

Casey voted with Harris 98 percent of the time when she was in the Senate and 100 percent of the time when she served as vice president, and president of the Senate

“Kamala Harris and Bob Casey hold radical positions on the border including eliminating ICE and decriminalizing border crossings.”

“Kamala Harris and now Bob Casey support the most radical energy plan in American history.

Harris wants to ban fracking which would devastate the Pennsylvania economy.”

The McCormick memo stated, “In the days to come our campaign will release a raft of targeted digital, mail, and television advertising to drive home this message. All Pennsylvanians will be fully informed on the failure of the Biden-Harris-Casey agenda and will have a clear choice.”

