Poll: Donald Trump Edges out Kamala Harris in New Hampshire

Vice President Kamala Harris, whom President Joe Biden tapped to replace him in the 2024 presidential race, is trailing former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire, according to a New Hampshire Journal/Praecones Analytica poll.

The poll was fielded July 19-21, meaning it included the day Biden formally announced he will not seek reelection after all. However, that announcement was not made until Sunday, July 21, meaning two of the polling dates were prior to that announcement.

Regardless, the survey found Harris trailing Trump in the Granite State by a single percentage point in a hypothetical matchup.

The survey shows Trump leading Harris in with 40.2 percent to Harris’s 39.3 percent support. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sees 20.5 percent support.

Notably, the gap between Trump and Harris is bigger than the gap between Trump and Biden, as just .3 percent separated the two with Trump seeing 39.7 percent to Biden’s 39.4 percent.

The survey also found Harris holding what NH Journal described as a “slim” edge among undeclared voters, 34.1 percent to Trump’s 33.5 percent — a difference of .6 percent.

This survey also showed Republicans with far more enthusiasm than Democrats, with 50.2 percent of Republicans describing themselves as “more enthusiastic,” compared to 35 percent of Democrats who said the same.

“Political polls are often described as ‘a snapshot in time,’ and the time when Biden was still in the race is significantly different from the new political reality,” NH Journal noted, adding, however, that this survey is “the latest in a series of polls showing Trump as competitive in the Granite State.”

That poll coincides with a HarrisX/Forbes survey, showing Trump with a ten point lead over Harris nationally.

The survey comes as the establishment media and Democrats essentially engage in a coverup of Harris’s record, as even GovTrack recently deleted their page showing Harris as the most liberal senator in 2019.

However, they have since claimed that the data was “not sufficient to create a reliable portrait of the activity of legislators,” despite having the information available for years.

Recently, Americans have been reminded that Harris stood as a champion of the radical Green New Deal, and she once pledged to support decriminalization of illegal immigration and free health care for illegal immigrants during her 2020 campaign for president.