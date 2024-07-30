Barron Trump’s Classmates: He Is ‘Funny, Sociable’ and ‘Mysterious’

Classmates of Barron Trump, the youngest child of former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, say he was “very funny and sociable” while also being “mysterious.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, several of Barron’s classmates spoke about what it had been like to attend the school at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, with the now 18-year-old as he was surrounded by Secret Service and lived life off social media.

“Barron was very funny and sociable,” one classmate told the outlet. “He would start the most random conversations and could be very entertaining.”

The younger son of the former president, who graduated from his high school in May, has, for the most part, lived a private life.

Oxbridge Academy, which sits on 54 acres, was founded in 2011 by William Koch, who is the brother of Charles and David Koch, GOP mega-donors who had co-owned Koch Industries.

During Barron’s time there, he reportedly “dabbled in aviation” and did very well in science.

“He was also very mysterious,” the classmate added. “He never attended football games or dances. I don’t think he met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates.”

A classmate explained to the outlet that, for the most part, Barron did “half” his schoolwork online. However, when he did attend class in person, the friend said the Secret Service “would typically pull in at around 8:30 a.m.” as the halls and lobby were less crowded.

While attending school, Barron reportedly went under the name, “Jack” and “had multiple agents who would rotate throughout the day,” a classmate explained to the outlet.

One classmate claimed that while Barron joined his classmates for lunch in the cafeteria, which served food “buffet style” and had “American food, Asian and Indian food,” the younger Trump “never ate any lunch.”

“I believe there was a football banquet hosted by Mar-a-Lago but I don’t think he came downstairs or socialized with anyone,” a classmate told the outlet. “I do think everyone will be proud that they went to school with Barron. A lot of the students consider themselves Republicans and everyone was super excited when Trump showed up for the graduation.”

In April, during an interview with Breitbart News Daily, Republican National Committee (RNC) Co-Chair Lara Trump described her brother-in-law as being “incredibly bright.”