‘Very Exciting!!!’: Donald and Melania Trump Appear at Barron’s High School Graduation

Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump appeared at their son Barron Trump’s high school graduation on Friday — a significant showing for the former president, as it was uncertain if he would be able to attend due to his ongoing business records trial in New York.

“Going to Barron’s High School Graduation. Great student, wonderful boy! Very exciting!!! DJT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday ahead of Barron’s graduation.

🚨President Trump's motorcade arrives for Barron Trump high school graduation Congratulations, Barron! pic.twitter.com/3gHGcwjwTQ — AJ Huber (@Huberton) May 17, 2024

It remained uncertain if he would be able to attend, as New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan refused to rule on the former president’s request not to attend the trial on this day back in April.

“It really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial,” Merchan said at the time.

“Congratulations Barron” trended on X as many offered their support to Barron. A video also surfaced showing both of Barron’s famed parents watching the youngest Trump son graduate from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, as well as Barron walking across the stage:

President Trump and Melania at Barron’s graduation.

Congratulations Barron. pic.twitter.com/3uVwtiOpQM — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) May 17, 2024

Notably, the ceremony was “private, by invitation only.” According to the Palm Beach Post, Barron was one of “116 seniors graduating.”

Trump spoke about his youngest son during an appearance on Kayal and Company on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, noting that Barron is actually into politics.

“He’s seen it. He doesn’t have to hear. He is a smart one. He doesn’t have to hear much. But he’s, he’s a great guy,” Trump said, adding, “He’s a little on the tall side; I will tell you. He’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy.”

“And he’s really been a great student,” Trump continued. “And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’”

Barron made waves in May after he was rumored to appear as a delegate at the Republican National Convention, but Melania Trump’s office released a statement, explaining that he would not do so due to “prior commitments.”