Exclusive — Lara Trump: Barron Trump ‘Incredibly Smart,’ Nobody Safe When He Bursts onto the Scene

Republican National Committee (RNC) Co-Chair Lara Trump praised her brother-in-law Barron Trump on Tuesday on Breitbart News Daily, describing him as “incredibly smart” and warning everyone to “look out,” joking that “nobody” will be safe when he finally bursts onto the scene.

It was revealed on Monday that former President Donald Trump may have to miss his youngest son’s high school graduation due to the current criminal case in New York, where Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg has slapped the former president with 34 felonies, accusing him of falsifying business records.

“It really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial,” New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who has donated to Democrats, said of the request from Trump’s lawyers to miss the trial that day.

“You know, he’s graduating, I think, top of his class, and, hopefully, my father-in-law will be able to be there,” Lara Trump said of her brother-in-law, describing him as “incredibly smart.”

“When you say that he may take over the world one day, I wouldn’t put it past him. He, you know, he’s quiet because he knows that he’s far superior to any of these lunatics out there. He doesn’t need to get in the fray,” Trump said of Barron, who recently turned 18.

“I think, initially, it was a protective thing, probably starting with Melania whenever they were in the White House. That’s a lot for a young kid to deal with, of course, especially whenever the media is savagely trying to attack your entire family,” she said, noting he just “kind of stayed in the background and kept quiet.”

“But he’s incredibly bright,” she said before describing him as a “sleeper.”

“That’s what I call those kind. He’s a sleeper — look out for him. When he bursts on the scene — and one day he will — nobody’s safe. He’s gonna take it over,” she said, noting that he now stands as the tallest individual in the family at 6’7″.

“Look at his parents, first of all, I mean, Melania is one of the most beautiful women in the entire world. And I’ll go back to the fact that it was an atrocity that she did not grace the cover of every major magazine while she was first lady of the United States. It was just an abomination, of course,” she said.

“So, obviously, he gets his looks there. And then, I’ll tell you what, my father-in-law’s not a bad-looking guy, either. The height is pretty impressive, though. I don’t know how, all of a sudden, we’re growing them so tall, but he has surpassed my husband as — my husband was once the tallest guy in our family, and now it really messes with me when we’re with Barron because I have to look up at my husband and then up again,” she added.

