Two Jordanian illegal immigrants who tried to breach a Marine Corps base in Virginia in May were allowed to post bail and walk free, according to a report.

The New York Post reported that Hasan Yousef Hamdan, 32, and Mohammad Khair Dabous, 28, were released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention despite both being in the United States illegally.

Hamdan entered the country illegally through the southern border in April. He was detained and released due to a lack of detention space, federal law enforcement sources told the outlet. Dabous overstayed his student visa, law enforcement sources told the outlet.

They were arrested on May 3 after they tried to breach the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, in a box truck, claiming they were Amazon subcontractors. They attempted to ignore military gate guards and drive onto the base but were stopped by anti-vehicle barriers.

According to the Post, it is still not clear why they were trying to enter the base, which is a major Marine Corps base but also home to the FBI Academy and FBI laboratory, and a Defense Intelligence Agency facility.

Hamdan posted bond set at $15,000 and Dabous posted bond set at $10,000, and they were released in early June.

According to the report, they were both charged with misdemeanor trespassing on military property. They were released on the condition that they show up to court for their immigration proceedings and stay away from Quantico or other military bases. Federal prosecutors supported their releases under those conditions, according to the Post.

The breach was first reported by local news outlet Potomac Local News.

