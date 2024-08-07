Democrat vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said in 2018 that he is so pro-abortion, even former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) suggested he dial back his position.

Far-left radical Walz made the remark while speaking at a Democratic Farmer Labor Party (DFL) convention during his campaign for governor.

“My record is so pro-choice Nancy Pelosi asked me if I should tone it down,” he said. “I stand with Planned Parenthood.”

Gov. Tim Walz is so extreme on abortion that Nancy Pelosi once told him that he needs to “tone it down” & be more moderate. Don’t vote for the ticket that will allow babies to die up until the moment of birth, and in some cases, even after birth. pic.twitter.com/FjtlEepfPg — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) August 6, 2024

Pro-life groups are warning that a Walz and Kamala Harris ticket will be the “most pro-abortion Democratic ticket yet,” with Harris having an extreme pro-abortion record of her own.

In January of 2023, Walz made Minnesota the first in the nation to codify abortion via legislative action after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the issue of abortion back to individual states and their elected representatives, Breitbart News reported at the time. The bill, called H.F. 1 or the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act, was created to cement in state law the “right” to access reproductive health care options including abortion, birth control, family planning help, and sterilization.

Abortion was already legal in Minnesota through the second trimester. The bill’s author, Sen. Jennifer McEwen (D), said the bill enshrines abortion access, no matter what future courts decide. Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson lamented its passage at the time, calling it “the most extreme bill in the country regarding youth sterilization, late term abortions and public viability for a vast array of new reproductive rights.”

At the time, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL) blasted the law as “extreme, inhumane, and harmful to women and children who deserve so much better.”

MCCL Co-Executive Director Cathy Blaeser said:

The PRO Act means a right to abort any baby for any reason at any time up to birth. It means that the elective killing of a human being in utero is perfectly legal even in the third trimester of pregnancy, when the child can feel excruciating pain and could live outside the womb. It means that parents have no right to know when their teenage daughter has been taken to undergo an abortion.

“Gov. Walz’s absolutist abortion policy puts Minnesota in the company of just a small handful of countries around the world, including North Korea and China. It is extreme, inhumane, and harmful to women and children who deserve so much better,” Blaeser continued.

Here is Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signing the bill to legalize killing babies in abortions up to birth. Democrats are literally applauding. If you're celebrating the dismemberment and destruction innocent little babies you're evil.https://t.co/KJI27EL6bA pic.twitter.com/2slO9dkGGq — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 31, 2023

The pro-life group also noted that lawmakers “rejected dozens of amendments that would have made the bill less extreme,” including one protecting unborn babies in the third trimester (with exceptions), one barring partial-birth abortions, and one providing the option of anesthesia when unborn children can feel pain. Another proposed amendment would have required third-trimester abortions to take place in a hospital and would have required abortion facilities to be licensed by the state.

“This law doesn’t just allow late abortion for medical emergencies or hard cases,” Blaeser said. “It allows late abortion for any reason whatsoever, and it’s an open invitation to notorious late abortion practitioners to come to Minnesota to set up shop. Here in Minnesota, you don’t even need to be a doctor or have a licensed facility in order to perform abortions. The lack of guardrails to protect women and children is appalling.”

Walz subsequently signed more legislation that expanded taxpayer-funded abortion, stripped away the state’s informed consent protections, and significantly weakened protections for babies born alive in botched abortions.

Tragically, today Gov. Tim Walz signed into law the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act to enshrine in state statute… Posted by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life – MCCL on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Walz previously served in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2019, where he received a zero percent pro-life score from National Right to Life. In 2018, he accidentally voted in favor of a bill that would have protected babies who survived botched abortions. He quickly put out a statement apologizing for his mistake.

Accidentally voted for HR4712 today‍♂️. It was an honest mistake. I meant to vote NO, as I did on an identical bill last Congress. My apologies for the confusion. I'll keep fighting for women's access to health care. #PatientsOverPolitics My statement correcting the record: pic.twitter.com/kigO0PyZbE — Fmr. Rep. Tim Walz (@RepTimWalz) January 19, 2018

“Accidentally voted for HR4712 today,” he said. “It was an honest mistake. I meant to vote NO, as I did on an identical bill last Congress. My apologies for the confusion. I’ll keep fighting for women’s access to health care.”