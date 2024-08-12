Trump Tells Musk: ‘I’m More of a Believer’ in God Since Shooting

Former President Donald Trump told Tesla CEO and X/Twitter owner Elon Musk during an interview on X Spaces on Monday evening that he was “more of a believer” in God after the assassination attempt on his life last month.

“I’m a believer now,” Trump said. “I’m more of a believer, I think. A lot of people have said that.”

During the live interview with Musk on X on Monday, which started late after a distributed denial of service attack (DDOS) on X’s servers, Trump spoke about the moment Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13 from the rooftop of a nearby building, where he had a direct line of sight of Trump.

Trump was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear.

The former president told Musk that the “bigger miracle was that” he had been “looking in the exact direction” that a chart on illegal immigration was located, adding that the bullet hit him at an “angle far less destructive any other angle.”

“For those of you who don’t believe in God, I think we can all start thinking about that,” Trump added.

Trump has previously credited God for his survival.

During a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, Trump described the Secret Service agents who had shielded him as being “brave” as the “bullets were flying,” and added that God was behind his survival.

“The first one was not a good situation, not a good situation,” Trump said. “That was really something incredible. That was from God. That was from God. Because the chances….that was from God. For all of you non-believers, that one was from God, right?”