Donald Trump on Surviving Assassination Attempt: ‘That Was from God’

Former President Donald Trump spoke about the assassination attempt on his life at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and credited God for his survival.

During the rally in Atlanta, Georgia, Trump described the Secret Service agents who had protected him after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at his rally on July 13 as being “brave” as “bullets were flying.”

“Say what you want, those people were brave. They were running to me,” Trump told the crowd. “And, the bullets were flying. The Secret Service, they were very brave, they were very brave I can say. They were very brave. They were running at me, and they knew the bullets were going right over my head at that point.”

“That was from God”: President Trump speaks out about surviving assassination attempt during speech in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/QL6qvSMpFP — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) August 3, 2024

“The first one was not a good situation, not a good situation,” Trump added. “That was really something incredible. That was from God. That was from God. Because the chances….that was from God. For all of you non-believers, that one was from God, right?”

During Trump’s rally in Butler, Crooks opened fire from the rooftop of a nearby building where he had a direct line of sight of the former president.

Trump was shot by “a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear.

Corey Comperatore, a husband, father, and Pennsylvania firefighter, was killed as he was trying to shield his wife and daughter after Crooks opened fire. Two other men, James Cophenhaver, 74, and David Dutch, 57, were also injured as a result of the assassination attempt on Trump.

After the assassination attempt the former president issued a message thanking everyone for their “thoughts and prayers” and added that “It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”