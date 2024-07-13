Former President Donald Trump released a statement following the alleged shooting that occurred at his rally in Pennsylvania, writing on Truth Social that he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump said, paying his respects to the individual at the rally who was tragically killed.

“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured,” Trump continued.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump said, explaining the he heard what he described as a “whizzing sound” before feeling the bullet rip though his skin.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening,” he said adding, “GOD BLESS AMERICA!”