Former President Donald Trump released a statement following the alleged shooting that occurred at his rally in Pennsylvania, writing on Truth Social that he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”
“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump said, paying his respects to the individual at the rally who was tragically killed.
“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured,” Trump continued.
“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump said, explaining the he heard what he described as a “whizzing sound” before feeling the bullet rip though his skin.
“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening,” he said adding, “GOD BLESS AMERICA!”
Details are still emerging, but the alleged shooter was killed by Secret Service. Trump could be seen standing up and pumping his fist to the crowd immediately after, with blood running down his face. It appears he mouthed, “Fight!” repeatedly to the crowd, which erupted into chants of “USA!”
Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd After Possible Shooting at RallyC-SPAN
Secret Service released the following statement, noting that one spectator was killed and two others are critically injured.
Here is the latest information from our investigation. We are grateful to the Secret Service team and our law enforcement partners for their swift action. Our thoughts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/E8FazqtUVZ
— Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024
This story is developing. Follow Breitbart News’s livewire for updates.
