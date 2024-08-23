Former President Donald Trump pledged at his rally in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday night to create a commission on presidential assassination attempts if he is elected in November.

Trump said the commission would be in tribute to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who joined him on stage at the Turning Point Action rally at the Desert Diamond Arena as the Republican presidential candidate’s special guest.

“After I was — can’t even believe I have to say this — nearly assassinated in Pennsylvania last month, Bobby called me to express his best wishes. He knows firsthand the risks incurred by leaders who stand up to the corrupt political establishment,” Trump said. “And when you stand up, you bring on some trouble for yourself, but you have to do what’s right. You have to do what’s right for the country. I’ll tell you, we are both in this to do what’s right for the country.”

Both Kennedy’s father and uncle were assassinated. Kennedy’s father, Robert F. Kennedy, was shot on June 5, 1968, after winning the Democrat primary in California and died the next day. Kennedy’s uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated on November 22, 1963. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been very vocal in his belief that the CIA was involved in the killing of his uncle.

“He lost his father and uncle in service to our country, and Bobby himself was subject to repeated threats to his safety during the course of his campaign, while being denied protection by the Harris-Biden administration,” Trump said. The Biden administration notably only ordered Secret Service protection for RFK Jr. after the Trump assassination attempt and after Trump demanded protection for him.

Trump said the commission would be “tasked with releasing all of the remaining documents pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.” Over 13,000 documents pertaining to his assassination were released in 2022, although many are still being withheld from the public.

“And they will also conduct a rigorous review of the attack last month,” Trump said, referring to his assassination attempt on July 13 in at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which involved many security failures. “But I tell you, I have never had more people ask me, ‘please sir, release the documents on the Kennedy assassination,’ And we’re gonna do that.”

Kennedy, a Democrat-turned-independent, endorsed Trump earlier on Friday while making remarks in Phoenix. Kennedy ultimately announced the suspension — not the end — of his presidential campaign, urging blue state residents to vote for him while throwing his support behind former President Donald Trump in battleground states.

NOW – RFK Jr. says the Democratic Party "has become the party of the war, censorship, corruption, big pharma, big tech, big money."pic.twitter.com/CDSCWXC7pb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 23, 2024

“His candidacy has inspired millions and millions of Americans and raised critical issues that have been too long ignored in this country and brought together people from across the political spectrum, and a positive campaign grounded in the American values of his father Robert Kennedy — a great man — and his uncle President John F. Kennedy,” Trump said. “And I know that they are looking down right now, and they’re very, very proud of Bobby. I’m proud of Bobby.”