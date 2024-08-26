Kamala Harris Still Has No Policies on Website After Democratic Convention

Vice President Kamala Harris still has no policies on her website, five weeks after joining the presidential race and a week after the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, as the presidential race heads into the final weeks.

Harris’s website includes a brief biography of the candidate, plus one of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. It includes a “take action” tab that lets supporters add their name to a list, a store with campaign merchandise, and “donate” button.

But there are no policies. Last week, during the convention, former President Donald Trump’s campaign unveiled a parody website, kamala2024policies.com, that lists Harris’s policies is based on her past radical policy statements.

Her past policies include support for “Medicare for All,” and ending private health insurance; the “Green New Deal,” and banning fracking; an open border, and decriminalizing illegal migration; “defunding” or cutting funding to police; support for medical treatments for “transgender kids,” regardless of parental rights; pusihing a ceasefire in Gaza, even if that means leaving Hamas in power; and abortion on demand, until birth. These are deeply unpopular positions.

Harris’s policies can be presumed to include the Democratic Party platform, which the convention passed last week, unanimously and without any amendments, even though it still refers to President Joe Biden as the party’s candidate and does not include the word “Kamala” once. The platform incorporates existing Biden administration policies.

Harris’s only policy statements thus far have included price controls that have been universally panned; massive tax hikes — up to $5 trillion worth; and spending proposals that would provide $25,000 in down payments for first-time home buyers, including illegal aliens.

Harris has provided few other specifics, and does not answer press questions.

