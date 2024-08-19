Democrat Platform Refers to ‘Second Biden Term’ 19 Times

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Democratic Party platform, released Sunday on the eve of the convention that is to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris for president, refers over a dozen times to President Joe Biden’s “second term.”

Biden dropped out of the race in late July. But as Breitbart News reported earlier Monday, the platform still refers to him as the candidate.

“President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Democrats are running to finish the job,” it says.

The document refers to a second term for Biden on no fewer than 19 occasions:

“The [Small Business Administration]’s innovative Community Navigators program meanwhile helped 350,000 small businesses tap into resources that have helped them grow. In a second Biden term, we’ll make that Navigator program permanent, and include new lenders, new markets, and fairer taxes.” “In President Biden’s second term, he will continue selecting judges who will protect fundamental rights and who represent the diversity of the American experience.” “We will repeal the Hyde Amendment. And in his second term, President Biden will continue to support access to FDA-approved medication abortion, appoint leaders at the FDA who respect science, and appoint judges who uphold fundamental freedoms.” “The Administration set a goal that 15 percent of federal contracts go to small disadvantaged businesses (SDBs)and will continue expanding these opportunities for SDBs in a second term.” “In President Biden’s second term, he will push Congress to pass [immigration] legislation that is consistent with our values as a nation.” “In President Biden’s second term, he will push Congress to provide the resources and authorities that we need to secure the border.” “In his second term, President Biden will work with Congress to deploy more cutting-edge inspection machines to help detect fentanyl at our ports of entry.” “Congress must pass legislation to provide a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, farmworkers, careworkers, and other long-term undocumented individuals who contribute to this country, by paying taxes and contributing to their local economies, and in his second term, President Biden will continue pressing them to do so.” “During President Biden’s second term, Democrats will continue to advocate for the safe and secure development of AI.” “With a second term in office, President Biden will continue to work to prevent cancer, detect it early, deliver innovation, care for families facing cancer, and, ultimately, end cancer as we know it.” “With a second term in office and a majority in Congress, we will fulfill our promise to end veteran homelessness and support military students with disabilities.” “President Biden will never turn his back on our allies. In his second term, he will continue to stand with Ukraine to stop Putin’s atrocities and constrain Russia’s threat to allied nations and America’s vital interests.” “In his second term, President Biden will continue to promote a free, open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific.” “In his second term, President Biden will remain focused on actions at home and abroad to outcompete China.” “In his second term, President Biden will continue the work to ensure a secure border, protect U.S. jobs, and maintain stability in neighboring countries in order to keep Americans safe and prosperous.” “In his second term, President Biden will continue to build 21st century U.S.-African partnerships.” “In his second term, President Biden will continue to invest in America and our allies and partners to grow the middle class globally.” “The third Summit [for Democracy] occurred this year under South Korea’s leadership, and President Biden is proud to have catalyzed this new global forum to support and coordinate democracies around the world, and which will continue in his second term.” “President Biden will never turn our back on our alliances or fail to stand up for human rights and democracy around the world and at home. In his second term, he will support the critical work of our diplomats and continue to fight to bring Americans detained abroad home.”

Read the full, 91-page document here.

Though Democrats had weeks to prepare the platform ahead of the “coronation” of Kamala Harris as the party nominee, they did not update the document.

The official DNC platform has been released and it makes at least five mentions of “Biden’s second term.” Tough look for the Democrat copy editors. pic.twitter.com/6iiiE62fNS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 19, 2024

Alternatively, Harris — who has yet to release her own policies on most issues — could be seen as running on Biden’s agenda.

