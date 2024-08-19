Democrats Pass Platform That Never Refers to ‘Kamala’ Once

CHICAGO, Illinois — Democrats passed their party’s proposed 2024 platform on Monday evening at their convention with no amendments, despite the fact that the document omits Vice President Kamala Harris’s first name.

The only references to Vice President Kamala Harris refer to her by her surname, never even using her first name. Eight times, it refers to the “Biden-Harris Administration”; 16 times, the platform refers to “Vice President Harris.”

As Breitbart News reported earlier Monday, the document, released Sunday evening, was finalized in mid-July and does not appear to have been updated. It refers to Biden as the candidate for the party heading into November.

“President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Democrats are running to finish the job,” it says.

Furthermore, the document refers to Biden’s potential “second term” no fewer than 19 times. Harris is not mentioned as the nominee.

Read the full, 91-page document here.

The platform committee chairs, Mitch Landrieu and Regina Romero, introduced the platform and called for a vote, without any amendments being called for, or offered — not even the addition of “Kamala” as the party nominee’s first name.

Romero explained that the platform had been approved July 16, five days before Biden dropped out of the race, and that Harris was now “carrying the torch.”

