Americans still believe former President Donald Trump will win the election, and they prefer him over Vice President Kamala Harris, the latest weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

This week’s survey, which showed Vice President Kamala Harris leading Trump by two percentage points — down from three last week — and Trump taking a five-point lead among independents, asked respondents, “Regardless of who you prefer, who do you think will win the presidential election?”

This week’s survey showed Trump edging out Harris by a single percentage point, as 37 percent believe Trump will win and 36 percent believe Harris will win. Another 27 percent remain unsure. Last week, respondents were split, with 39 percent expressing the belief that Trump would win compared to 39 percent who believe Harris would win. Another 23 percent, at that time, remained unsure.

Still, this represents a sizable shift this week among all respondents. Roughly one month ago, 42 percent said they were more confident Trump would win against Harris, compared to 35 percent who believed Harris would win. Another 23 percent said they were not sure. Then three weeks ago, Harris saw a two-point edge over Trump, as 40 percent believed she would win, compared to 38 percent who said the same of Trump. However, 22 percent still remained unsure. Respondents then remained split, and now, Trump edges her out by a single percentage point, signaling that Harris’s honeymoon period could very well be coming to an end.

This survey also asked respondents, “Between Harris and Trump, who would you prefer to have as president?” Once again, Trump took a one point edge, as 47 percent said they prefer Trump over Harris, compared to 46 percent who prefer Harris over Trump. Trump sees a tremendous 12 point advantage among independents on that question, as 49 percent of independents said they prefer Trump over Harris, compared to 37 percent who said they prefer Harris over Trump.

The survey was taken August 25 – 27, 2024, among 1,555 U.S. adult citizens — long after the Democrat convention and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the race and backed Trump.

