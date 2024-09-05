An illegal alien is accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and raping her at knifepoint in Kenner, Louisiana.

Following a manhunt by the Kenner Police Department, 23-year-old illegal alien Diego Rodriguez-Salvador was arrested in New Orleans East this week and charged with one count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of second-degree rape of a juvenile.

Police allege that on Sept. 3, the girl was attacked by Rodriguez-Salvador in the Veterans Heights neighborhood of Kenner, which is just minutes from the New Orleans International Airport.

The girl, police allege, was taken to a trailer by Rodriguez-Salvador, where he allegedly raped her at knifepoint. When the girl returned home to her residence, police say she told her parents what happened and they immediately called the Kenner Police Department.

Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said Rodriguez-Salvador knew the girl’s family. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is working with Kenner police on the case.

“This man’s a coward. [He] overpowered a 13-year-old girl. As a father I’m saddened, and as police chief, I’m furious,” Conley told local media, noting that the girl is now in counseling.

Rodriguez-Salvador remains in jail in Jefferson Parish without bond.

