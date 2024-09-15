‘Pray for President Trump’ Trends After Second Foiled Assassination Attempt

“Pray for President Trump” is trending on X after what appears to be a second foiled assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, as reactions poured in.

Trump is safe after law enforcement responded to West Palm Beach, Florida, after what the FBI says was an apparent second assassination attempt on the former president, roughly two months after he suffered from a gunshot wound to his ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

RELATED — Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd After Possible Shooting at Rally

C-SPAN

As Breitbart News reported in its livewire:

A U.S. Secret Service agent, per the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office, engaged a man who had an AK-47-style rifle with a scope and backpacks and a Go-Pro. The agent apparently shot at the man, who then fled into a black Nissan and took off. A witness, per the sheriff’s office, saw the man fleeing and the vehicle and took pictures of it and the vehicle’s tag. Law enforcement were able to encounter the man and take him into custody on I-95 in Martin County, Florida.

Reactions poured in as “Pray for President Trump” took off on social media.

“I am relieved to hear that President Trump is alive and well following a reported second attempt on his life,” Senate hopeful Kari Lake said.

“I pray for comfort for him and his family in the wake of this attempted assassination and an end to the demonization of a good man and his movement. It’s time we unite as Americans and restore Trump to the Oval Office and sanity back to the world,” she added.

“Again folks!” Donald Trump Jr. said of the news, sharing a statement from the Trump campaign.

“Grateful that President Trump, his family, staff, and Secret Service are all safe after the latest shooting attempt. Pray for President Trump and our country,” Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) said, adding, “Pray for President Trump and our country.”

“Pray for President Trump and his family. Pray for our country. Evil will not win,” Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey wrote.

“Anna and I are thankful President Trump is safe, we are grateful for the law enforcement officers protecting him, and we’ll pray God continues to watch over him and our nation,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said.

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Trump’s running mate, said he spoke to Trump before the news was public and said the former president is “amazingly, in good spirits.”

“Still much we don’t know, but I’ll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight and saying a prayer of gratitude,” he said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) urged everyone to “Pray for President Trump,” later adding that opposition will do “anything to stop him from winning.”

“Pray for President Trump. Pray for America. Fight for freedom,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said as others chimed in.

Follow Breitbart News’s livewire for the latest updates.