Second Trump Assassination Attempt Livewire *** Law Enforcement Responds After Another Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is safe as law enforcement responds to West Palm Beach, Florida, after what the FBI now says was an apparent second assassination attempt against Trump this year.

Trump, who survived a gunshot wound in Butler, Pennsylvania, at a rally in mid-July, was golfing on his course in West Palm Beach on Sunday. Law enforcement officials apparently encountered a man who had attempted to assassinate Trump there.

There are conflicting details and reports pouring out of official and unofficial sources, but Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. said on social media that an AK-47 was smuggled into the bushes on the golf course.

There are other reports that the man had also smuggled a Go-Pro camera, presumably to film an effort to do so.

Trump’s campaign had said in a statement that Trump is safe after gunshots were fired in his vicinity. It’s unclear who fired the shots, and it’s also unclear at this time what the situation with the alleged gunman is–whether he is alive or dead, in custody or not, and more.

Law enforcement officials, per the U.S. Secret Service, from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office, will soon brief media.

Follow along here on Breitbart News for live breaking news and analysis from this situation.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m. ET:



The U.S. Secret Service official at the press conference said these are “dangerous times,” and that the agency has increased resources used to protect Trump since the first failed assassination attempt against him less than two months ago.

The sheriff’s office official added that the public does not need to panic, and the area is safe. But officials did say for the public to avoid the area around Trump’s golf course for the time being–that being said, the sheriff’s office official said there is a school and post office and other things nearby and law enforcement will make it as easy as possible on local residents.

UPDATE 5:16 p.m. ET:

The FBI’s lead field agent from the Miami field office says that the FBI is now leading the federal side of the investigation. It’s expected that federal charges will be filed against the gunman, but the state attorney also said at the press conference that until that happens there will be warrants and a pre-trial detention motion worked up against the suspect who is currently in custody.

UPDATE 5:15 p.m. ET:

A U.S. Secret Service agent, per the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office, engaged a man who had an AK-47-style rifle with a scope and backpacks and a Go-Pro. The agent apparently shot at the man, who then fled into a black Nissan and took off. A witness, per the sheriff’s office, saw the man fleeing and the vehicle and took pictures of it and the vehicle’s tag. Law enforcement were able to encounter the man and take him into custody on I-95 in Martin County, Florida.

Apparently, the agents from the Secret Service travel a hole or two ahead of Trump when he’s golfing to secure the area, and that’s how the U.S. Secret Service was able to encounter the man before he was able to get shots off against Trump.

UPDATE 5:11 p.m. ET:

The law enforcement press conference at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office just concluded, and it’s clear that this was a second assassination attempt against Trump. More details from the press conference are forthcoming in moments.