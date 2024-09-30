Nolte: Kamala Harris Has Absolutely No Idea How a Bill Becomes a Law

During a friendly interview with the All the Smoke podcast, sitting Vice President Kamala Harris proved she has no idea how a bill becomes a law.

What we have here is another situation where Kamala is interviewed by her own fans and asked puffball questions in the hopes of making her look good and in command. Unfortunately for her, she’s an idiot with no grasp of why she believes what she believes, and your only takeaway from the interview is how dumb and shallow she is.

One of the hosts offered her this layup: “Explain how a bill becomes a law.” What happened next was pure comedy, a skit involving a dumb person speaking like they believe smart people talk. This is really something:

I believe that the best way the system works is when the power is with the people, to then advocate for their [sic] and have their needs met. So that’s the big macro stepping back, right? One of the ways the system works to do that—that the system should work to do that, is we have elected representation who represent the people in these state legislatures, which is where laws get passed. Or in Congress, which is where the federal laws get passed. And for the system to work the right way, legislators, these members of the state legislature, let’s say it’s a state senator, state assemblymember, or your congressman or your United States Senator, will meet with and they’ll have ways of receiving information from the people about what they want. I think it’s really important always that we know our power to organize around what we need, and sometimes that will take the form of writing letters, sometimes it will take the form of mass protests to make sure the voice of the people is heard by their representative leaders who then have as their responsibility to write up some legislation that meets the needs of the people. And then when they write that up, they take a vote in their body, if it’s a statehouse or Congress, and if the majority of the people there agree with it, it becomes a law. So that’s how it’s supposed to work, and I mean it does connect to what we were talking about earlier which is then reminding folks they have a right and a right to expect that their leaders will hear them and take seriously their needs.

No. That’s not how it works. And if you watch the video, you can see her spouting all this nonsense to stall for time in the hope the real answer comes to her.

She forgot all about the executive branch. Nothing becomes a law until a governor or U.S. president signs it. Yes, both legislative bodies have to pass it with a majority, but it then goes to the executive branch in the form of a governor or president for final approval. It is the executive branch’s approval that finally turns a bill into a law.

This woman was a U.S. Senator. How can she not know this?

This woman is a sitting vice president. How can she not know this?

This woman is running for president. How can she not know this? Does she even know the office she is running for?

Kamala and I are only a year apart, which means we both had access to the same Saturday morning cartoons… Duh:

What was she doing on Saturday mornings? We know she wasn’t reading or working at McDonald’s.

What a dummy this woman is — much dumber than I thought.

