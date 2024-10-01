Fact Check: Tim Walz Repeats False Claim About Pregnancy Monitor

CLAIM: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) repeated a false claim that Trump wants a pregnancy monitor, or “register.”

VERDICT: FALSE. Trump has never proposed anything like that, and wants abortion policy left to the states.

Walz trotted out a false claim at the vice presidential debate on CBS News on Tuesday night that he has used before, as has Vice President Kamala Harris.

Breitbart News recently fact-checked Walz on this point:

The claim is apparently part of Walz’s stump speech, repeated at every opportunity across the nation. Trump has never said anything like that, and the claim has been fact-checked as false by Breitbart and even USA Today. Breitbart News speculated that the source for the claim is a misreading of Project 2025, which is not Trump’s policy, and which never even calls for an abortion “monitor” or “coordinator,” but for collecting more data on pregnancies. USA Today, covering similar claims on social media in May, identified the source of the hoax as a social media post by the left-wing group Occupy Democrats, which often circulates fake news with virtual impunity. … USA Today also noted that Occupy Democrats cited Laurence Tribe, a radical Harvard Law School emeritus professor who has been a close advisor to Democrats. … Snopes.com, the left-leaning fact-checking website, also fact-checked the “monitor” claim, citing Tribe and debunked it.

Walz confirmed at the debate that his sources was, in fact, Project 2025. There is nothing in that document about a pregnancy monitor or registry; it simply says that states should be required to share public health data on abortion.

Regardless, Trump has rejected that document and has repeatedly said that abortion policy should be left to states.

Vance, given an opportunity to respond, said that Trump never supported a “pregnancy register” or monitor.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.