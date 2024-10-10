Retired NFL offensive lineman Michael Strahan of ABC News sat down for an interview with Kamala Harris VP pick Tim Walz, pressing the Minnesota governor on a recent statement about abolishing the Electoral College.

As Breitbart News reported this week, Tim Walz called for the abolition of the Electoral College during a fundraiser with California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I think all of us know the Electoral College needs to go,” Walz said at a campaign fundraiser with California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday afternoon, according to pool reporters in the room. “We need a national popular vote that is something. But that’s not the world we live in.”

Shortly after Walz’s comments were publicized, the Kamala Harris campaign distanced itself from his statement and reiterated its support for the Electoral College. When Michael Strahan pressed Walz on this, he struggled to provide a coherent answer.

“You said, ‘I think all of us know the Electoral College needs to go.’ But the campaign came out later that night and they said that’s not their stance,” said Strahan.

“Well, it’s not the campaign’s position, and the point I’m trying to make is that there’s folks that feel every vote must count in every state. And I think that some folks feel that’s not the case,” said Walz.

“Our campaign does that and the point I’m saying is, I’m in five states in two days, we’re out there making the case that the campaign’s position is clear. That’s not their position. Their position and my position is to make sure that everybody understands, their vote, no matter what state they’re in, matters,” he added.

“So is that something you and Vice President Harris disagree on?” asked Strahan.

“I have spoken about in the past and she’s been very clear on this. The campaign and my position is the campaign’s position,” concluded Walz.