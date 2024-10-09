Tim Walz, Raising Cash with Gavin Newsom, Pushes for End to Electoral College

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), the Democratic Party candidate for Vice President, called for the abolition of the Electoral College at a Tuesday fundraiser with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) at his Sacramento home.

Walz, endorsing the Democrats’ campaign for a “National Popular Vote,” would give inordinate power to the large “blue” states, meaning presidential candidates would spend all their time in Democratic cities like New York City and Los Angeles.

In California, that would give the Democrats the added advantage of “ballot harvesting,” under which any individual may submit unlimited numbers of other peoples’ ballots, swamping the overall national vote.

Politico reported:

Gov. Tim Walz made a new push for booting the Electoral College in favor of a national popular vote, as Democrats are again wary of a scenario in which Vice President Kamala Harris wins the popular vote but fails to secure the presidency. “I think all of us know the Electoral College needs to go,” Walz said at a campaign fundraiser with California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday afternoon, according to pool reporters in the room. “We need a national popular vote that is something. But that’s not the world we live in.” … Walz, according to pool reports, made similar comments at an earlier fundraiser in Seattle. His comments are a painful reminder for Democrats of 2016, when Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes but fell short of the 270 votes she needed in the Electoral College and lost to Donald Trump.

The Minnesota governor’s endorsement of the abolition of the Electoral College could be a sign that the Democratic ticket is not feeling confident about its chances heading into the last four weeks of the 2024 presidential campaign.

