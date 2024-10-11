High school students in the state of New York will stage a walkout this month in support of women’s sports.

Organized by the Coalition to Protect Kids, the “Walk Off for Fairness Day” event will occur on October 24, roughly two weeks before Election Day, during which, the Empire State will vote on Proposition 1 – the “Equal Rights Amendment” – that will add “gender identity” as a protected status against discrimination. As noted by Fox News, the proposition makes no mention of women’s athletics, but critics believe it will allow for men who identify as women to participate in women’s sports.

“Nassau County lawmakers in June voted to pass a bill that would prohibit transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports at county-run facilities,” noted Fox News. “The measure, which covers more than 100 sites just outside New York City, requires any teams, leagues or organizations that seek a permit from the county’s parks and recreation department to ‘expressly designate’ whether they are for male, female or coed athletes.”

“Any female teams or leagues will be denied permits if they allow transgender athletes to participate,” it added.

Various conservative leaders in the state voiced support for the staged walkout.

“Girls are being systematically canceled in this state, and ‘Walk Off for Fairness Day’ will give them a safe opportunity to make their voices heard,” said Coalition to Protect Kids-NY spokeswoman Ayesha Kreutz. “So many of these young women are afraid of speaking out, so they’re forced to watch as 50 years of female athletic progress gets washed away by destructive ideologues. Girls are not second-class citizens, so why are they being treated that way?”

Other students, like 16-year-old soccer player Hannah Pompeo of Buffalo, said, “It’s not right for boys to compete against girls in sports. It’s a huge disadvantage for girls.”

Millie McCormack, a dancer at Somers High School, said, “I don’t think it’s right for men to be in our safe spaces. We worked hard for places on our teams. Boys have physical advantages we don’t have.”