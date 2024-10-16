Vice President Kamala Harris told Fox News anchor Bret Baier that presidents and vice presidents have “to take” responsibility “for what happened” during their administrations.

During an interview with Baier, Harris was asked about a campaign ad in Pennsylvania that said Harris supported “taxpayer funded sex changes for prisoners.”

When asked if she was “still in support of using taxpayer dollars” to help prisoners or illegal migrants “to transition to another gender,” Harris explained that she would “follow the law,” adding that former President Donald Trump followed the law.

When Baier pointed out that Trump claims he “never advocated for that prison policy and no gender transition surgeries happened during his presidency,” Harris pointed out that presidents and vice presidents have “to take” responsibility “for what happened” during their administration.

“You got to take [responsibility] for what happened in your administration,” Harris said.

Many people took to social media to point out that Harris had not taken responsibility for the failures of the Biden-Harris administration, such as an increase in inflation, illegal immigrants, and violent crime.

“She says this about Trump just after claiming zero responsibility for the last 4 years,” Derek Hunter, a columnist for Townhall wrote in a post.

“WOW,” Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) wrote in a post. “Kamala Harris just admitted that she is responsible for,” 20 percent inflation, a decline in “take home pay,” and two “new wars.”

Owens added that Harris had “admitted” responsibility for “10+ million illegal immigrants” and 4.5 percent “increase in violent crime.”

“This November 5th, the American people will hold YOU responsible for ALL of it, Kamala,” Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) wrote in a post.

In his post, Hudson referenced “record-high inflation,” “record-high illegal crossings,” and “record-high crime,” as things Harris needed to take responsibility for.

“New Trump ad incoming,” another person wrote.