Former President Donald Trump blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for refusing to talk about how many illegal immigrants are in the country, walking through what he believes to be the stark reality and making it clear that the country is left with “no choice” but to face the issue head on.

Speaking to Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle during a SiriusXM Patriot Channel special on Saturday, Trump cited a recent report that found that 13,099 illegal immigrant murderers were released into the country over the last three and a half years by what the former president described as this “horrible administration.”

Trump said he believes the border is one of the biggest issues for the American people, as the Biden-Harris administration has allowed “drug dealers, people from all over the world, not just South America [to come in].”

“There were 180 countries represented so far this year, according to the border patrol, 180. They’re coming from all over the world, from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums, and they are being dumped into the United States of America — the largest number of terrorists that we’ve ever seen,” he said.

“When I ran it, we had almost no terrorists coming in. You know that because you’ve seen the reports and the stats. Now we have thousands of terrorists being dropped into our country. That’s only going to end poorly, so we’re going to deport them. We’re going to get them out,” he said. “We’re going to save our country.”

Boyle highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris’s inability — or refusal — to tell Fox News’s Bret Baier how many people illegally came into the country during her administration. Trump said he believes the total number of illegals in the country is about 21 million.

“She didn’t want to answer. And if she did, she definitely didn’t want to say it, because, in my opinion, it’s 21 million. Now, a lot of people saying 16 or 17 million. She said she didn’t know, which is probably a good answer,” he said, noting it is “probably one of the best answers she’s ever given, because if she said the truth, because I’m sure she knows, she would say more than 21 million.”

Trump noted that 18,000 are drug dealers, citing again the number of murderers included in these figures.

“Many, many terrorists, many gang members from MS-13 and from the Venezuelan vicious gang that takes over Aurora, and a lot of cities are literally taking over apartment complexes – and mayors, and governors just don’t know what to do now. We can’t let this happen,” Trump said, promising to “get them out.”

“You can’t live with them. Going to get them out. And we’re going to do it right. And we’re going to really — it’s very simple. We’re going to make our country great again. We’re going to make America great again. We have no choice. We cannot let this happen,” he said, blasting the left for what they did on the border.

Trump also ripped Harris for also failing to apologize to the families of victims of migrant crime.

“I’ve met with the family numerous times, and it’s devastating. You know, it’s almost like their lives are over, that you see the parents, incredible parents. You know, Laken [Riley] was studying to be a nurse. She was number one in her class. Everybody respected her. … She was like the most incredible person, and now she was violently, violently killed, violently – but many others also. And I said that was going to happen. I knew that was going to happen. I was saying it for a long time,” he said, emphasizing that the administration is “letting people in, out of prisons and out of mental institutions.”

“And when you do that, if I were running a country, I do the same exact thing that they’re doing. To be honest with you, I’d say, let my prisoners get out of here. Dump them into America. If America has stupid people like Biden and Kamala, they’re going to accept them. That’s what’s happened,” he said.

“They’ve dumped their prison populations into this country. And by the way, countries all over the world, their crime is way down because they’re dumping their criminals into America,” Trump added.

LISTEN: