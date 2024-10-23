Former President Donald Trump is a “fascist,” Vice President Kamala Harris claimed for the first time during a Wednesday CNN town hall.

Harris’s closing argument ignores issues that face Americans citizens.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, costs soared on average 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

“Let me ask you tonight, do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?” CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Harris.

“Yes, I do. Yes, I do,” she replied, “and I also believe that the people who know him best on this subject should be trusted again.”

Harris has repeatedly tried to claim that Trump is unhinged, unstable, and unchecked. The theme is a part of Harris’s closing campaign strategy (dumping her “joy” messaging for a more angry, bitter, and nasty tone).

The renewed attack, however, do not present voters with a unifying message that candidates often transition to in the final weeks of presidential campaigns, underscoring the Harris campaign’s desperation.

Mark Penn, former adviser to Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, had this to say about Harris’s closing argument:

A majority of Americans (52 percent) feel worse off today than four years ago under former President Donald Trump, Gallup polling found Friday.

Four years ago, the nation was in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which greatly impacted the economy and the lives of millions of Americans. Despite the crises, Americans believe they were better off.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.