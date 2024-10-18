A majority of Americans (52 percent) feel worse off today than four years ago under former President Donald Trump, Gallup polling found Friday.

Four years ago the nation was in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which greatly impacted the economy and the lives of millions of Americans. Despite the crises, Americans believe they were better off.

Costs increased by about 20 percent across the board after the Biden-Harris administration assumed office and instituted “Bidenomics.” Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

Gallup reported its findings, predominantly shaped by soaring costs:

Americans’ perceptions of whether they are better off have been related, historically, to how they feel about the U.S. economy, as reflected in Gallup’s monthly Economic Confidence Index (ECI). … Gallup’s latest measurement of Americans’ economic views, from an Oct. 1-12 poll, puts the ECI at -26 — one of the worst election-year readings, along with the 39% “better off” reading from September.

Forty-six percent of Americans described economic conditions under the Biden-Harris administration as “poor,” while 29 percent said it was “only fair,” Gallup found. A whopping 62 percent said the economy is “getting worse.”

Gallup reported on the implications of its survey:

Historical trends suggest that perceptions of personal wellbeing and economic confidence can significantly impact election outcomes. With a majority of Americans feeling they are not better off than four years ago, economic confidence remaining low, and less than half of Americans saying now is a good time to find a quality job, the economy will be an important consideration at the ballot box this year. As inflation persists and economic concerns dominate voters’ minds, the upcoming election may hinge on which candidate can best address these pressing issues.

The question of “are you better off than you were four years ago” originated from Ronald Reagan’s 1980 presidential debate against then-incumbent President Jimmy Carter. It remains a popular question today, especially when the incumbent seeks reelection.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.