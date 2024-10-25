A 94-year-old survivor of Nazi Dictator Adolf Hitler’s prison camp at Auschwitz denounced Vice President Kamala Harris in a campaign ad for Trump released Friday for calling former President Donald Trump a fascist akin to Hitler.

Jerry Wartski, showing his prisoner number tattooed on his arm, says in the ad:

Adolf Hitler invaded Poland when I was nine years old. He murdered my parents and most of our family. I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in a thousand lifetimes. For her to accuse President Trump of being like Hitler is the worst thing I ever heard in my 75 years living in the United States.

He added, “She owes my parents and everybody else who was murdered by Hitler an apology for repeating this lie.”

Wartski also called Trump a “mensch” and said that he is “definitely going to be good for Israel.”

He added, “He never double-crossed anyone, and he never showed any weakness.”

“Why should President Trump pray for the hostages at the Ohel [and] spend time with so many?” Wartski said. “He has always stood with the Jewish people and the state of Israel.”

Harris earlier this week held a press conference at her official residence to comment on an anonymously sourced hit piece against Trump published in the Atlantic that claimed that he disparaged a slain Mexican-American soldier and said he wanted generals like Hitler had. The Atlantic is the same publication that ran the also anonymously sourced “suckers and losers” hit piece against Trump in 2020, claiming he disparaged fallen veterans of World War II.

The sister of the Mexican-American soldier immediately slammed the report and said that Trump has shown nothing but respect to her family. Multiple former Trump aides also refuted that Trump has ever said he wanted generals like Hitler had.

But despite this, Harris said in her remarks:

It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler, the man who is responsible for the deaths of 6 million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans. All of this is further evidence for the American people of who Donald Trump really is. This is a window into who Donald Trump really is from the people who know him best, from the people who worked with him side by side in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room.

Harris and her campaign’s attacks against Trump come as national polls indicate Trump is gaining momentum in the presidential election, just under two weeks away.

