Republicans React to Biden Trashing Trump Supporters as ‘Garbage’

Republicans responded to President Joe Biden’s comments saying the supporters of former President Donald Trump are “garbage.”

Biden’s comments, which were made prior to Vice President Kamala Harris delivering her closing statement from the Ellipse in Washington, DC, were in reference to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe making a joke that Puerto Rico was “a floating island of garbage” during Trump’s Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden.

NBC reported Gabe Gutierrez wrote in a post on X that Biden stated: “Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community … Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage? … The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

Many Republicans took to social media to respond to Biden’s comments, with some questioning if the media would “cover” Biden’s remarks “with the same vigor” as they had with Hinchcliffe’s remarks.

“Joe Biden just called half of Americans ‘garbage’ for supporting Donald Trump,” Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) wrote in a post on X. “America: this is what Kamala Harris, Biden and the radical left thinks about you. It’s high time that Americans rise up and take out the trash that is the radical leftist poison in our country and VOTE now to make our voices heard!”

“The president calls half the country garbage,” Dan Hauser, the chief strategist for Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) wrote in a post on X. “I wonder if the media will cover this with the same vigor as they did the comedian?”

Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno issued a statement that it was always known that politicians like Biden, Harris, and Moreno’s opponent, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), “hated American citizens.”

“We always knew career politicians like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Sherrod Brown hated American citizens,” Moreno said in his statement. “It’s obvious from their policies of open borders, high prices, and massive government overreach. Now, they are just saying the quiet part out loud.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) also issued a statement that Biden’s remarks were comparable to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” comment made in 2016.

“This is Joe Biden’s ‘deplorables’ moment,” Jack Pandol, the Communications director for the NRCC said in a statement. “The truth is Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and House Democrats look down their nose at anyone who wants affordability, safe streets, and a secure border. Every House Democrat enabled Joe Biden’s assault on the American Dream, and they must condemn the President’s disgusting and divisive comments immediately.”

“First they called Trump supporters deplorable, then Nazis, now garbage,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) wrote in a post. “This is what Democrats think of you. Vote Trump!”

“The sitting president of the United States just called half of America ‘garbage,'” Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick wrote. “This is exactly the kind of rhetoric that leads to hate and violence in our country, and to come from, Bob Casey’s ‘close friend’ and the current Commander-in-Chief is totally unacceptable.”