Former President Donald Trump encouraged voters in North Carolina to “turn the page forever” on the “failed and corrupt” Biden-Harris administration.

While speaking from Rocky Mount on Wednesday, Trump spoke about how the Democrats have “bullied,” “demeaned” and “demonized” Trump supporters and Republicans. Trump added that the Democrats have “gone after their political opponent” and “weaponized” the government.

“They have taken your money, they’ve thrown open your borders to criminals and terrorists, they’ve flooded your towns with deadly drugs and death. They’ve given your jobs to illegal migrants, and sent our blood and treasure to fight really stupid foreign wars — countries that you’ve never heard of, countries that you and your children have never even heard of,” Trump told the crowd. “This Tuesday is your chance to stand up and declare that you are not going to take it anymore. You’re not going to take it. Six days from now, we can turn the page forever on this failed and corrupt administration. They are corrupt. They are failed and they’re corrupt. They are the worst administration.”

“They bullied you, they’ve demeaned us, they’ve demonized us and censored us, and de-platformed us and weaponized the power of our own government against us. They’ve gone after their political opponent, me,” Trump told the crowd. “It’s unbelievable. Did you see? ‘Donald Trump wants to put us in jail,’ ‘Donald Trump is going to go after some of the scum’ that you see back there. ‘Donald Trump is doing horrible things, he wants to put us in prison.’ That’s what they’ve been trying to do to me for three years, they’ve got the story mixed up.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, swing states such as Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania are Trump’s “easiest path to victory” and would place Trump at “270 votes, securing him a second term.”

Trump’s easiest path to victory includes three swing states, all on the East Coast: Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. These three states would put Trump precisely at 270 votes, securing him a second term. This appears to be Trump’s easiest path, considering it is just three states, two of which-North Carolina and Georgia- historically tilt in the GOP’s favor. North Carolina, the only swing state to go for Trump in both 2016 and 2020, has voted Republican in five of the last six presidential elections. The same applies to Georgia, which was a historically red state before it went blue for the first time time millennium in 2020.

Trump’s words come as a Rasmussen Reports/American Thinker poll conducted between October 9-14, 2024, of 1,042 likely voters in North Carolina found that 51 percent of respondents supported Trump, while 46 expressed support for Vice President Kamala Harris.