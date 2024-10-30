JD Vance Blasts Kamala Backer for Doubling Down on Biden Calling Trump Supporters ‘Garbage’

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) blasted Silicon Valley investor and Vice President Kamala Harris supporter Vinod Khosla, as he doubled down on President Joe Biden calling Trump supporters “garbage.”

Khosla is one of the many billionaires backing Harris and he is completely undeterred by Biden’s now viral remarks about half the country.

“Garbage is an understatement for MAGA extremists,” he said in part:

This prompted Vance, Trump’s running mate, to openly wonder if Harris will return his contributions.

“One of Kamala Harris’s biggest donors is doubling down on calling half the country ‘garbage,'” Vance observed, asking, “Will Kamala and her campaign return his contributions?”

“Or will they continue to insult half of the country for the sin of thinking Kamala Harris isn’t good at her job?” he pressed.

Biden’s remark largely overshadowed Harris’s D.C. Ellipse speech, as he stated that, “Donald Trump has no character,” later adding, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

Biden tried to save face, and the establishment media was more than willing to help with the spin, as the 81 year old attempted to make it seem as if he was only referring to the comedian Trump’s campaign had on stage at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it,” he said.

“His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation,” he added, to no avail.

“A mother mourning her son who died of a fentanyl overdose is not garbage. A truck driver who can’t afford rising diesel prices is not garbage. A father who wants to afford groceries is not garbage,” Vance said right after the news of Biden’s comments broke.

“Kamala Harris and Joe Biden ought to be ashamed of themselves,” he added.

Trump issued a direct response shortly after midnight, contrasting his campaign of “positive solutions to save America” with Harris’s “campaign of hate.”

“She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history. Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters ‘garbage,'” he said.

“You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown they are both unfit to be President of the United States,” he continued, adding that he is “proud to lead the biggest, broadest, and most important political coalition in American history.”

“We are welcoming historic numbers of Latinos, African Americans, Asian Americans, and citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed,” Trump added. “It is my desire to be the President of all the people.”