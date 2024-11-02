Only about 100 people showed up at a Harris campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to hear an angry President Joe Biden speak about smacking former President Donald Trump on the ass.

The lack of interest in Harris’s event suggested a low level of enthusiasm for Vice President Kamala Harris.

During Biden’s remarks, he said he would like to “smack” Trump’s ass.

Referencing Trump and his “Republican friends,” Biden said: “I’m serious. These are the kind of guys you’d like to smack in the ass.”

“It wasn’t a large crowd, only 100 or so people,” CNN’s Vincent Galko reported on the event:

We have not seen a lot of President Biden on the campaign trail this year… In his remarks today, you really did get a sense of the stakes that he sees, of the importance of this election but also but his visceral distaste for Donald Trump. He got worked up at one point talking about how Trump wanted to repeal the affordable care act, wanted cut taxes for the wealthy, and said these are the kind of guys you want to smack on the ass. You hear fighting words from President Biden in his speech today.

