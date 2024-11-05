Donald Trump Projected to Win Florida, Securing 30 Electoral Votes

The state of Florida has tipped yet again for former President Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Florida voters supported Trump in 2016, 2020, and now 2024. With 77 percent of the vote in, NBC News and Fox News called the race for Trump, who was ten points up at the time of this writing.

This comes as no surprise, given Republican turnout in early and mail-in voting, outnumbering Democrats by well over 800,000 votes the day before Election Day. In addition, Republicans outnumber Democrats in terms of voter registration by over one million registered voters — a trend that only began to take off in November 2021, when Republicans overtook Democrats for the first time in the Sunshine State’s history.

Florida has traditionally been a swing state but has not been viewed that way this election cycle. Despite going blue for former President Barack Obama in both 2008 and 2012, Trump took the state by 1.2 percent in 2016 and 3.3 percent in 2020.

Notably, at the time of this writing, Trump was leading Harris in traditionally blue counties including Miami-Dade as well as Duval, by nearly 11 points and .01 percent, respectively.

Trump’s victory in Florida adds 30 more electoral votes to his total. As of this writing, he has 95 total and needs to reach 270 projected electoral votes to win the presidential race.