Georgia Exit Poll: Majority Trust Trump More to Handle Crisis; Economy Top Issue

A majority of Georgia voters trust former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris to handle a crisis, and the economy is the top issue, a CNN exit poll examining the sentiments of voters in the Peach State found.

The CNN exit poll asked respondents who they trust more to handle a crisis. Most, 51 percent, said they trust Trump more, compared to 47 percent who said Harris, giving Trump a four-point advantage.

Further, most, 58 percent, disapprove of President Joe Biden as commander-in-chief, compared to 41 percent who approve. This also could be negative for the Harris-Walz campaign, given that Harris has been governing alongside Biden for the last nearly four years.

Additionally, the exit poll showed the economy emerging as the top issue, with 40 percent of respondents identifying it as the most important issue. This is good news for Trump as the issue of the economy is widely viewed as one of his strong suits.

“Democracy” followed as the second issue of importance for Georgia voters, with 28 percent choosing it, followed by 14 percent who chose abortion, 11 percent who said immigration, and three percent who said foreign policy.

Polls close in Georgia at 7 p.m. ET. Sixteen electoral votes are up for grabs in the Peach State.