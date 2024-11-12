Exclusive—Rep. Scott Perry: Senator Rick Scott Is a Majority Leader for the American People

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has faced significant challenges – in both life and career – and has overcome them all.

He grew up in public housing, as his mother and father struggled to pay bills and support their family. After his service in the U.S. Navy, he made use of the G.I. Bill to attend the University of Missouri and eventually opened his first business, a donut shop. He went on to run the world’s largest healthcare company and later became Florida’s 45th governor.

As governor, Scott championed more than $10 billion in tax cuts and led Florida to pay down $10 billion in state debt. He fully understands the value of fiscal responsibility – from personal, professional, and governmental perspectives. His diligence benefitted Floridians and now all Americans.

As a U.S. Senator, Scott championed fiscal sanity and debt reduction at every turn. In April 2023, when President Joe Biden refused for more than 90 days to even negotiate on a debt ceiling agreement, it was obvious that the radical left was willing to keep spending at breakneck speed and let the American people suffer the consequences.

During these negotiations, Scott partnered with the House Freedom Caucus and Senate colleagues to fight to rein in spending, reduce waste, and lower costs while responsibly addressing the debt ceiling. His negotiations helped create the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023, which repealed the over-taxing and over-spending by the Biden-Harris administration and the radical left.

Out-of-control spending in Washington has wildly driven up the cost-of-living, and Americans can no longer afford gas, groceries, utility bills, or daycare payments. The national debt will surpass $36 trillion this month; that’s more than $107,345 per person.

We cannot afford for the U.S. Senate to be led by someone just seeking a title. We need a Majority Leader who understands the needs of the American people and has a proven track record of fighting for them.

Rick Scott is different from many other legislators in D.C., in that he actually does the work and gets things accomplished – which is why he’s so valuable. No one’s going to get everything they want in Washington – it’s extremely difficult; but Rick Scott has repeatedly found ways to get Members of Congress to “yes” on really difficult and intractable issues – like the debt ceiling. I, for one, have never voted to increase the debt ceiling – until Rick Scott was in charge of the negotiations. For the first time in my legislative career concerning the debt ceiling, I could be a “yes.”

Sen. Scott will focus on balancing the budget, paying down federal debt, reducing the size of government, reducing regulations, and simplifying the permitting process. In this election, the American people have spoken loudly and clearly. They want no more talking and pontificating. They’ve given us a mandate: get the Trump Agenda done. Sen. Rick Scott will get that done as the Majority Leader in the United States Senate.

Scott Perry represents Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.