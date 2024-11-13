Tom Cotton Elected Senate Republican Conference Chair

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) will be the third-ranking Senate Republican, winning election to Conference Chair Wednesday.

Cotton defeated Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) by a 35-18 margin, Politico reports.

Conference chair’s primary duty is assisting conference members and their staffs with messaging. Cotton is known as one of Senate Republicans’ greatest weapons on the airwaves.

“I’m grateful for the support of my colleagues and to the American people for trusting us with the majority,” Cotton tweeted. “We are ready to start working to enact President Trump’s agenda for a secure border, lower prices, and a peaceful world.”

Ernst magnanimously congratulated Cotton as well as the others who will serve in leadership positions.

“The Senate GOP majority is ready to advance President Trump’s agenda and fulfill our mandate from the American people,” she tweeted. “Let’s get to work!”

The conference chair race was one of two held Wednesday. Sen. John Thune (R-SD) defeated Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Rick Scott (R-FL) as Republican Leader in a prior vote.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Cotton’s predecessor as Conference Chair, will take over for Thune as Majority Whip. Barrasso ran unopposed.

Also holding leadership positions in the next Congress are Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) as Policy Committee Chair, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) as Conference Vice Chair, and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) as Chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Cotton might expect more good news.

The Arkansan appears in line to replace Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) as top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Rubio was tapped Wednesday by Trump as his Secretary of State nominee.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.