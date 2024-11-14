The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed up by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, will be able to “get rid of the bureaucrats” and work to clear out more waste, Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, laying out just what, exactly, that process could look like.

“Are you guys prepared for the absolute freak out when Elon and Vivek cut 80 percent of the federal bureaucracy,” host Mike Slater asked.

“Well, they will propose this. And, you know, the President’s given him a pretty generous timeline, and he really wants to have a new plan for — as I phrase it, a government small enough to fit back inside the Constitution,” Davidson said, predicting that both Musk and Ramaswamy will “throw some great vision out there.”

“We have far more government than we’re willing to pay for. We have far more government than the Constitution envisions it, and that’s where we have $35 trillion deficits. We’re on a path to bankrupt our country. And you need this kind of a bold plan to get back to the size and scope of government that we’re supposed to have in our country,” he said, explaining the ways they will be able to cut waste.

“Well, they can get rid of the bureaucrats, for sure. There’s certainly things that they can do on that front. But you know, as an example, Congress created the Environmental Protection Agency. Congress created the Department of Education. Nothing says that they have to have 4,500 employees at the Department of Education,” he said, explaining just how they would be able to cut from some of these departments without getting rid of the agencies altogether, staying in their parameters.

LISTEN:

“But the money is appropriated a certain way, and once the Congress sends it to the government, they can’t just do whatever they want with the money. … But the key is to get a scope of government that is the right size, and then Congress doesn’t appropriate it the wrong way anymore,” he explained, noting that Ramaswamy, in particular, is zeroing in on the doctrine of Chevron deference.

“I think the biggest thing that Vivek is talking about, though, is we had a Chevron deference decision by the Supreme Court this past summer. And Chevron deference is, you know, the idea that, you know the EPA, for example, doesn’t have a law that says regulate the amount of carbon in the atmosphere. So they were rebuked in a case called West Virginia vs. EPA for saying, yeah, you can regulate clean air and clean water, but the idea that you can regulate carbon is not a legislative mandate, so that’s null and void,” he said, describing that as a “perfect example of how the government can come in and say, get back in to the scope of the government.”

“But you still have a bunch of people over at the EPA, and you still have an EPA. If you look at the Department of Education — You know, Thomas Massie got a bill, I’m a co-sponsor on that eliminates the Federal Department of Education. And then it’s like, well, what are you going to do with the money? Well, we’re going to give it to the states fundamentally, or spend it on other things that really are part of the federal scope of work,” he continued, calling to eliminate a lot of this “nonsense.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.