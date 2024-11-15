Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) slammed Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for “blaming” President Joe Biden for Vice President Kamala Harris’s election loss, noting that she got what she wanted when Biden dropped out of the race.

In an interview with Politico, Fetterman pointed out that Pelosi, 84, could not “have it both ways,” adding that she and others within the Democrat Party had got what they wanted when Biden dropped out of the presidential race after his disastrous performance at the presidential debate on June 27.

Fetterman, who continued to stick by Biden, even as donors for the Democrat Party and several of his Democrat colleagues began calling for Biden to step aside, added that Pelosi was “still blaming Biden.”

“People like [Nancy] Pelosi, she really tried to — what’s the word I’m looking for? — she embraced this ‘she’s the godmother, she’s the enforcer,” Fetterman told the outlet. “And now she’s blaming Biden. Well, you can’t have it both ways. You got what you wanted, and now you’re still blaming Biden.”

After President-elect Donald Trump’s win against Harris, Pelosi explained in an interview with the New York Times that had Biden “gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race.”

Pelosi added that because Biden, who announced on July 21, that he was dropping out of the race, went on to endorse Harris, it “made it almost impossible to have a primary.”:

Ms. Pelosi went on: “And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened. And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different.”