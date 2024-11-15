The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department held a press conference Thursday to provide information on an officer who responded to a 911 call Tuesday and killed the person who had dialed 911 instead of the alleged burglar.

Police received the 911 call about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. During the call, “43-year-old Brandon Durham…told officers that two people had broken into his home where he lived with his 15-year-old daughter.”

Responding officers found windows smashed on vehicles in the driveway and windows on the home smashed as well.

Upon entering the home, police found Durham and 31-year-old Alejandra Boudreaux fighting over control of a knife.

Repeated orders from police to drop the knife were reportedly ignored, and the officer opened fire. Durham died from numerous gunshot wounds.

KLAS noted that police think there was an “existing relationship between Durham and Boudreaux.”

Boudreaux faces charges for home invasion with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence, among other charges.

