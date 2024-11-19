President-elect Donald Trump announced that he had selected Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator.

In a press release from the Trump-Vance Transition team, Trump praised Oz as being an “eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor, and World-Class Communicator,” and added that Oz would be working closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who Trump had selected to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“I am very pleased to nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator,” Trump said. “America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again. He is an eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor, and World-Class Communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades.”

Oz and Kennedy would work closely with each other to “take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake,” Trump added in his statement.

The press release continued:

Our broken Healthcare System harms everyday Americans, and crushes our Country’s budget. Dr. Oz will be a leader in incentivizing Disease Prevention, so we get the best results in the World for every dollar we spend on Healthcare in our Great Country. He will also cut waste and fraud within our Country’s most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our Nation’s Healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire National Budget. Dr. Oz graduated from Harvard College, and earned a joint MD and MBA degree at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Wharton Business School, my powerful alma mater. He rose to become a Professor of Surgery at Columbia University, while receiving numerous patents on his medical interventions, authoring more than 400 original publications, and publishing numerous New York Times Best Selling books. He won nine Daytime Emmy Awards hosting “The Dr. Oz Show,” where he taught millions of Americans how to make healthier lifestyle choices, and gave a strong voice to the key pillars of the MAHA Movement. Dr. Oz and his wife, Lisa, expanded this effort by founding HealthCorps, a non-profit that has improved the lives of millions of underserved teens Nationwide over the past two decades.

Oz previously ran against Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) in the 2022 midterm elections for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat to replace outgoing Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) and ended up losing the election to Fetterman.

Fetterman received 51.2 percent of the vote, while Oz received 46.3 percent of the vote, according to NBC News.

In an interview with Breitbart News Saturday from October 2022, Oz spoke about how the people in Pennsylvania needed more “high-paying energy sector jobs” with livable wages, rather than have politicians be focused on increasing the minimum wage.