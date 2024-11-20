The United States needs a “sledgehammer” like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to unravel the bureaucracy in the health system, Dr. Drew Pinsky said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Pinsky, perhaps most well-known for hosting the Loveline radio show, walked through what he thinks making America healthy again entails. He pointed directly to RFK Jr.

“And although I didn’t throw in for anybody during the election, I did say that I want him in Washington. I want him working things out. And the first thing he said he was going to do, he told me this a year ago, was take out a RICO action against the pharma companies, the major medical journals, and the medical societies, to unravel the incredible influence of money. … This must stop. We must stop advertising on television. We must straighten out our food source. We must deal with seed oils. There’s so much to do that can rapidly improve the health of this country, that it’s just — it’s mind boggling that we’ve let it go to this point,” Pinsky began, walking through the “cozy” relationship between the regulators, such as the FDA, and the pharmaceutical companies.

“It’s absurd. How many people who are regulators then end up in jobs in pharma, and they know that’s where they’re headed, and that’s where the real money is. And of course, they are going to be influenced by them,” he noted, pointing to the absurdity of the fact that rules are not applied across the board.

“I live at a time where, as a practicing physician, I cannot accept a pen from a drug company, and yet people are — I just saw two different — I wrote an op-ed about this,” he said, lamenting how these former officials move on to work at big pharma.

One was “talking about his fear of RFK and his impact on vaccine therapies,” Pinsky said, adding, “You should shut up. You have no business talking because you are adulterated by the influences that you insist that I, as a practical physician, am affected by if I do so much as wave at a drug representative or accept a pen from them. And the fact that the people in positions of authority are not subjected to the same ethical standards, again, disgusting,” he said.

“And who better than a guy that knows how to unravel … complicated organizations that are corrupt. That’s what RFK Jr has done his whole career,” he said, calling to allow RFK Jr. — President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Health & Human Services Secretary — to be “let loose” to work on that.

“And I say let him loose on this. He will do only good. The idea is to make science better, make food better, make America healthier. It’s a simple set of goals,” he said, later adding, “You need a sledgehammer like RFK Jr. to unravel the bureaucracy.”

“That’s the enemy, and they’re just doing what they do,” he said. “There needs to be some restraint put upon them.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.