Crockett on DEI: ‘You Always Want Diversity When It Comes to Our Energy’ So It’s Good in Workforce

During an interview with CBS News on Wednesday, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) defended DEI programs in the federal government and universities by arguing that “you always wanted a diverse portfolio. You always want diversity when it comes to our energy, as someone who had to deal with the winter storm in Texas. So, why is it that diversity, somehow, is now the boogeyman and is bad when it comes to our workforce?”

CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett asked, “Congresswoman, as you well know, the Trump administration has ordered, throughout the federal government, restrictions or a complete banning of anything dealing with diversity, equity, and inclusion. It’s also using the power of the federal government with major universities and funding on things related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. I know you oppose that. Why? And what do you think the dangers therein are?”

Crockett answered, “[T]his is a workaround for getting around the Civil Rights Act. They are packaging it up in a very different way. But the goals of diversity, equity, and inclusion have always been to really more so elaborate on the Civil Rights Act. And I think that that is what is so scary for so many black Americans, black Americans that look at — a colleague that I never got to serve [with] — but they look at the stories of the John Lewises and they know the struggles, they know the fights that so many that came before us engaged in, only to have people trample upon that progress and say, you know what, you are not enough, and just to prove it, we are going to defund you. That doesn’t make sense, and honestly, it is not what’s best for America.”

She continued, “What I always tell people is that, as someone who had a business major with an emphasis in finance, you always wanted a diverse portfolio. You always want diversity when it comes to our energy, as someone who had to deal with the winter storm in Texas. So, why is it that diversity, somehow, is now the boogeyman and is bad when it comes to our workforce? When you are trying to market and make sure that you can make money from all Americans, you may want to engage in the perspectives of all Americans to make sure that your product can get there.”

She concluded, “We saw that Target decided that they were going to get rid of diversity, equity, and inclusion. So, guess what? We took our diverse dollars elsewhere. In fact, it was Costco that said that they were going to embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion. And what have you seen? You have seen record growth from Costco at a time in which Donald Trump is killing our economy.”

