Two L.A. Schools Refuse Entry to Federal Homeland Security Officials

Two schools in the Los Angles Unified School District (LAUSD) refused entry to federal officials from the Department of Homeland Security this week, as part of an effort by state and local institutions to block immigration enforcement.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

On Monday, two individuals arrived at Lillian Street Elementary School’s main office and identified themselves as “representatives of a federal agency,” according to a message school officials sent to parents and others. Individuals also showed up at Russell Elementary School. Both schools are located in South Los Angeles’ Florence-Graham neighborhood. On Wednesday, an LAUSD spokesperson confirmed the individuals were from the Homeland Security Investigations unit within the Department of Homeland Security, not agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. District officials did not say why the individuals were there or release additional details about the visit. “After following District protocols, school administrators denied entry to the individuals, and they left,” school officials said in the statement to both school communities. “We want to reaffirm the District’s unwavering commitment to the well-being and education of all students.”

There is no evidence yet that the officials were enforcing immigration law in any way.

The Trump administration is pushing back against so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions that try to prevent federal laws from being enforced. Late last month, the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS) within the Department of Homeland Security announced that it would no longer conduct citizenship ceremonies in sanctuary states and cities, except on federal property.

Federal funds make up 10% of LAUSD’s revenues, and have accounted for about 15% of its budget in previous years.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.