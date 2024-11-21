Matt Gaetz Withdraws Name from Consideration for Attorney General Nomination

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) formally withdrew his name for consideration for the Attorney General position in President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration, asserting Thursday there is “no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle.”

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday,” Gaetz said in post in X. “I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many.”

Gaez went on to say his nomination has become too much of a distraction, and therefore, he is withdrawing his name from consideration for the highly sought position.

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General,” he announced.

“Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1,” he said, adding that he remains “fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history.”

“I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will Save America,” he added.

The announcement follows Wednesday’s House Ethics Committee meeting.

Following that, Michael Guest (R-MS), Chairman of the House Committee on Ethics, told reporters that the committee did not reach an agreement to release the highly anticipated report on Gaetz.

At the time, many members refrained from providing details to the press. Coinciding with that were reports that the report was not completed and they would meet again in December.

