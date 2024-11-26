Kai Trump Posts Behind-the-Scenes Video from SpaceX Rocket Launch

President-elect Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump posted a behind-the-scenes video of Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s recent Starship rocket launch in Texas.

In a video posted to X, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. posted a video of herself traveling to the rocket launch on a private jet with a friend and at the rocket launch where her grandfather, father, and Musk could be seen in the video.

“It only comes back to land if everything is, like, super green,” Musk can be heard explaining to Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) after the rocket launched. “And then we had some concerns about the tower, so it was commanded to land out in sea.”

“Amazing. Can they use that again?” Trump asked. “Can they get it from the sea?”

“It’s going to be … probably blow up,” Musk answered. “It’s probably going to blow up is my guess. But, that’s fine. We actually have better versions that are in production in those factories over there.”

When asked how long it would take “to produce another” rocket, Musk responded that they “already have the next one” and added that it was “better” than the one that had just been launched.

“So, what makes it better?” Cruz asked.

“The specific next one we have has a lot of small improvements,” Musk answered. “There’s a big version increase that’ll be flying next year. That’s got the version three of our engines — that’ll look very different. It will be longer and have a lot more thrust and have the new generation engines.”

Musk’s Starship, which is reported to be 400 feet tall and “designed to land astronauts on the moon and ferry crews to Mars,” took off around 4:00 p.m. last Tuesday, according to Reuters.

According to the outlet, the “first stage booster” part of the rocket, called Super Heavy, went on to detach from the rocket’s second stage, “Starship.”

The first stage booster was reported to have “unexpectedly splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico” instead of falling into the “large mechanical arms” on the tower from where it launched, according to the outlet.

“If it doesn’t blow up, we do have ships to try to bring it back,” Musk added. “And then we can inspect it to learn more.”

Musk added that this rocket was “about just learning.”