Ontario Mayor Refuses to Pay Fine for Not Flying Pride Flag

The mayor of a small rural Canadian township who was castigated and fined for not flying a Pride flag at his town hall says he will not be shamed into personally paying a $5,000 penalty for his act of defiance.

Toronto Sun senior columnist Joe Warmington details Mayor Harold McQuaker, civic leader of Emo (population 1,333) in Ontario, further rejects orders to undertake LGTBTQ2S+ “reeducation” training as directed by the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) as an act of personal contrition.

McQuaker also insisted he won’t yield to demands he must host a Drag Time story hour in the local library anytime soon, either.

As Breitbart News reported, McQuaker was ordered by the OHRC to pay damages after failing to proclaim Pride Month as instructed back in 2020.

Borderland Pride tasked Emo with the job of declaring June as Pride Month and ordered municipal authorities to fly an “LGBTQ2 rainbow flag for a week of your choosing” despite the fact they lack an official flagpole.

Borderland Pride asked Emo to “email us a copy of your proclamation or resolution once adopted and signed.”

The Emo township refused and that rejection sparked a years-long arbitration process in which the tribunal found against the township.

“I utterly refuse to pay the $5,000 because that’s extortion,” McQuaker told the Toronto Sun on Monday.

Whether or not the Emo township pays its $10,000 penalty is yet to be voted on.

“I have a lot of respect for our four councillors,” said the mayor. “We have a special meeting of council, and they will decide that and what to do next. Either pay the fine or appeal it?”

The full OHRC decision can be found here